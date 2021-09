WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The focus has been on one date: September 20th. That’s the day when Pfizer and Moderna were to start offering booster shots to everyone. Now, the Food and Drug Administration says they may need more time. Specifically, for Moderna. The FDA believes they need additional evidence to judge its booster. As for Pfizer, the FDA’s scientific advisers will publicly debate its evidence on September 17th, just three days before the administration’s target. If they approve another dose, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend who should get one. Right now, the CDC is considering recommending the first...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO