CHETOPA — Debra Annette Wolfe, 60, of Chetopa passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 9, 2021, at Labette Health in Parsons after an illness. She was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Parsons to Loyal and Alta (Davis) Wolfe. She graduated from Chetopa High School with the Class of 1979. She attended NEO A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, graduating in 1981. She married Roger Henry, and they lived in Chetopa.