Public Notice

In conformance with the Competitive Bid Law of the State of Alabama, Sealed Bids for fence and installation will be received by the City of Level Plains, at City Hall located at 1708 Joe Bruer Road, Daleville, Alabama 36322 until 4:00 p.m. local time October 5, 2021. Bids received will then be opened October 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Please quote the City of Level Plains firm prices for approximately 312 feet of 8 ft wood privacy fencing, 255 feet of 4 ft high galvanized chain link fencing, one 4 ft H x 12 ft wide chain link gate, one 4 ft H x 6 ft wide chain link gate, and one 4 ft H x 4 ft wide chain link gate plus installation. The City of Level Plains reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any or all bids.