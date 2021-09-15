CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

PUBLIC NOTICE

southeastsun.com
 5 days ago

In conformance with the Competitive Bid Law of the State of Alabama, Sealed Bids for fence and installation will be received by the City of Level Plains, at City Hall located at 1708 Joe Bruer Road, Daleville, Alabama 36322 until 4:00 p.m. local time October 5, 2021. Bids received will then be opened October 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Please quote the City of Level Plains firm prices for approximately 312 feet of 8 ft wood privacy fencing, 255 feet of 4 ft high galvanized chain link fencing, one 4 ft H x 12 ft wide chain link gate, one 4 ft H x 6 ft wide chain link gate, and one 4 ft H x 4 ft wide chain link gate plus installation. The City of Level Plains reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any or all bids.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Level Plains, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Daleville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy