MLB

Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- After more than 4 1/2 hours of back-and-forth baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals finally control their playoff fate again. Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging Cardinals climbed all the way back into postseason position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets.

FanSided

NY Mets: Howie Rose calls out the national broadcast for their fake news

Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, and Gary Cohen are welcomed into the homes of New York Mets fans daily from the start of the baseball season and until the very end. On the radio side of things, if you’re a multi-tasker like me who moves around a lot, you might be more likely to tune in for Wayne Randazzo and Howie Rose.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Fall 7-6 to Cardinals In Extras

It’s not a dagger, but the blade heading for the Mets’ playoff chances inched closer Tuesday as they fell 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings. With every team ahead of them in the NL East and Wild Card races losing, the Mets had a chance to pick up a game on everyone–including St. Louis–by beating the Cardinals. The Redbirds had other plans.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, September 6-12

It was an extremely dramatic week of games for the New York Mets, who went 3-4 over seven games this week. The week began with a backbreaking loss to the Nationals that turned what could have been a feel-good four out of five from the Nationals into a much more pedestrian series result. Then, the Mets dropped two of three to the other team fighting for the basement in the NL East: the Miami Marlins. But, the weekend brought the Subway Series filled with fireworks, in which the Mets took two out of three from the Yankees and also scored runs in droves across all three games. As a result, despite the midweek lull the bats experienced in Wednesday and Thursday’s losses, overall the position player meter—led by the duo of Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez, who carried the team on their back this week—is a positive picture. The Mets are currently five games back of the first place Braves in the NL East and three games back of the second wild card in the National League.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Are Off Thursday After Getting Swept By Cards

The Mets fell to the Cardinals on Wednesday night by a score of 11-4. Tylor Megill had a rough start, allowing six earned runs in three innings, and Pete Alonso was robbed of a home run by Lars Nootbaar with runners on the corners in the seventh inning when the score was 8-4. The full recap of the game can be found here.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Cardinals, Mets square off again in NL wild-card race

The St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to controlling their playoff destiny Monday night -- and in the process muddied the New York Mets' path to the postseason. The Cardinals, who are within one-half game of the second National League wild-card berth, will visit the Mets on Tuesday night for thesecond game of a three-game series.
MLB
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wainwright wins 5th straight as Cards deck Mets 7-0

NEW YORK — (AP) — Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two RBIs for the surging Cardinals, who have won five of six....
MLB
chatsports.com

Wheeler, Phillies Hold Off Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Cy Young Award candidate Zack Wheeler wore down early, MVP contender Bryce Harper was mostly quiet at the plate and still the Philadelphia Phillies found a way. “If you want to win four, five games in a row, you want to win series, it has to...
MLB
CBS Philly

Segura 2 HRs, Nola Sharp, Phillies Beat Mets, Win 4th In Row

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets’ flickering playoff hopes. The Phillies began the day two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They stayed 2 1/2 games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500. Segura...
MLB
semoball.com

Cole stumbles against Indians as Yanks drop 1 1/2 games out

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gerrit Cole stumbled when the New York Yankees needed an ace-like outing, allowing seven runs over 5 2/3 innings in a costly 11-1 defeat to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. After losing consecutive games by eight or more runs for the first time since May 2008,...
MLB
MLB

Supporting cast shines in Phils' win vs. Mets

There has been so much talk lately about Bryce Harper’s other-worldly production since the All-Star break, and how he not only elevated himself into contention for the National League Most Valuable Player Award, but how he almost single-handedly kept the Phillies in postseason contention the past few weeks. But Harper...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
CBS Sports

Surging Blue Jays close in on playoff position; Red Sox pass Yankees for top AL wild-card spot

The American League wild card scene underwent some upheavals on Wednesday night. The Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays in tandem with the Red Sox's win over the Rays means that Boston has passed the Yankees for the top wild-card position by a half-game. The Yankees, meantime, fall out of the top wild-card spot for the first time since Aug. 16. On top of all that, the Blue Jays, winners of seven in a row, are not just 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the final AL playoff berth.
MLB

