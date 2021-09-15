Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

It was an extremely dramatic week of games for the New York Mets, who went 3-4 over seven games this week. The week began with a backbreaking loss to the Nationals that turned what could have been a feel-good four out of five from the Nationals into a much more pedestrian series result. Then, the Mets dropped two of three to the other team fighting for the basement in the NL East: the Miami Marlins. But, the weekend brought the Subway Series filled with fireworks, in which the Mets took two out of three from the Yankees and also scored runs in droves across all three games. As a result, despite the midweek lull the bats experienced in Wednesday and Thursday’s losses, overall the position player meter—led by the duo of Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez, who carried the team on their back this week—is a positive picture. The Mets are currently five games back of the first place Braves in the NL East and three games back of the second wild card in the National League.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO