PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION, Case No. PR-2021-171 In Re: The Estate of TONY KILLINGSWORTH, deceased. Letters of Administration on the Estate of said deceased, Tony Killingsworth, having been granted to Johnny Killingsworth on the 1st day of Setember, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.