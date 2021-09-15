CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, AL

PUBLIC NOTICE

southeastsun.com
 5 days ago

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION, Case No. PR-2021-171 In Re: The Estate of TONY KILLINGSWORTH, deceased. Letters of Administration on the Estate of said deceased, Tony Killingsworth, having been granted to Johnny Killingsworth on the 1st day of Setember, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enterprise, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Coffee County, AL
Government
County
Coffee County, AL
City
Enterprise, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#Letters Of Administration
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy