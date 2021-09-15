CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running back Don Chaney, Jr. suffers season-ending ACL injury, weakening Miami’s offensive depth

By Isabella Rodriguez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond-year freshman Don Chaney Jr. was just starting his second season with the Canes when he injured his right knee in Saturday’s game against Appalachian State. Chaney Jr. was slotted as the backup to Cam’Ron Harris at running back, and his vacancy will now open a door of opportunity for freshman Cody Brown and Thaddius Franklin Jr, two former four-star prospects.

