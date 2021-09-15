CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

PUBLIC NOTICE

 5 days ago

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION, Case No. PR-2021-197 In Re: The Estate of PAUL G. WILLIAMSON, Deceased. Letters Testamentary on the Estate of PAUL G. WILLIAMSON, deceased having been granted to Gabriella A. Escamilla, Personal Representative, on the 8th day of September, 2021, by the Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

