Track of the Week: FANGZ “I Don’t Like Me” (2021)

By Jodie Sloan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeen for some solid skate-punk to get you through Wednesday? We got you!. “I Don’t Like Me” is the latest from Sydney’s FANGZ, and we can’t get enough of it! It’s loud, catchy, and exactly what we needed to hear today. Frontman Joshua Cottreau said:. “‘I Don’t Like Me’ is...

