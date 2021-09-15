Just what exactly is the Arthur Smith message?

I admit that I was a staunch advocate for hiring Arthur Smith. He coached a similar offense for the Titans that had been successful here, had resurrected the career of a journeyman quarterback and was considered one of the bright offensive minds of the NFL. Yet curiously he drafted no running backs, although he ran a power scheme in Tennessee and was going into the season with a journeyman and a kick returner/receiver as his primary options. Rhamondre Stephenson, Chuba Hubbard and Kenneth Gainwell were available in the fourth round and with multiple fourth rounders he passed on all three. He held out all starters in preseason, promised that everyone would play in the final game, then reneged on that promise (some would say that is a polite way of saying that he lied.).