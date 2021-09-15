CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Just what exactly is the Arthur Smith message?

By Kennycaine
The Falcoholic
 5 days ago

I admit that I was a staunch advocate for hiring Arthur Smith. He coached a similar offense for the Titans that had been successful here, had resurrected the career of a journeyman quarterback and was considered one of the bright offensive minds of the NFL. Yet curiously he drafted no running backs, although he ran a power scheme in Tennessee and was going into the season with a journeyman and a kick returner/receiver as his primary options. Rhamondre Stephenson, Chuba Hubbard and Kenneth Gainwell were available in the fourth round and with multiple fourth rounders he passed on all three. He held out all starters in preseason, promised that everyone would play in the final game, then reneged on that promise (some would say that is a polite way of saying that he lied.).

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Eagles recap: Sloppy and flat like an undercooked pancake

The Falcons have been saving their starters for the regular season, with the hope that they’d be healthy and that they’d hit the ground running. They got to the regular season mostly healthy, so that part of their plan worked, but they also looked like a team that had never even heard of the concept of “ground” or “running” before. Atlanta got absolutely smoked at home by an Eagles team they were at least expected to hang with, and now our first impression of the 2021 Falcons is an abysmal one.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: HOF head coach has wise advice for Arthur Smith

There is no need to talk anymore about how Arthur Smith and his Atlanta Falcons played to start the season off – it was simply bad. However, if there is a silver lining, it is remembering that this was Arthur Smith’s first game as a head coach in the NFL. He is still learning how to run a team, anyone in his position would still have a lot to learn.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Arthur Smith expresses confidence in Jalen Mayfield ahead of potential first start

Despite much hand-wringing and debate about the Falcons’ left guard position this preseason, the competition seems essentially decided by a technicality. It was reported the Wednesday after roster cuts that left guard Josh Andrews, the expected starter, was being placed on injured reserve due to a broken hand. None of the challengers in the left guard competition appeared to have done enough to take the No. 1 spot, but this injury requires someone to be the proverbial next man up.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith’s desired style in running game is evident

The Atlanta Falcons running game in 2020 was dreadful. The reasoning for their lack of productivity fell on the shoulders of Dirk Koetter and the blocking upfront. Arthur Blank hired Arthur Smith because he knew Smith would prioritize a strong running game, something the team has not consistently had since Kyle Shanahan’s departure.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles: Before Nick Sirianni, Birds interviewed Atlanta’s Arthur Smith

PHILADELPHIA — Before the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni as head coach, they interviewed Arthur Smith, who wound up taking the top job with the Atlanta Falcons. Before Smith could complete his staff with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Sirianni made Gannon his prized get with the Eagles. Had Smith landed Gannon,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Keith Smith from FB to TE? Arthur Smith Reveals Why

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was listed yesterday on the depth chart as a backup tight end. Head coach Arthur Smith explained that Smith's versatility and how the depth chart was released was the cause, not a position change. "Well, couldn't put 12 guys on there," Smith said with a...
NFL
Yardbarker

What Bothered Arthur Smith the most in Falcons Performance?

The Atlanta Falcons were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles 32-6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. It was the head coaching debut for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, and he wasn't hiding from his or the team's performance. "It's a long season to go but I certainly didn't do a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
batonrougenews.net

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan hold healthy respect for Tom Brady

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Arthur Smith was asked during his Wednesday press conference how to best slow Tom Brady down. The Falcons head coach didn't need a beat to ponder the question. He knew right away he wasn't going to take the bait. "It's a hard question to answer," Smith...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Expect Arthur Smith’s offense to evolve as the season progresses

The Falcons offense sputtered in the red zone twice against the Eagles, resulting in the team’s lone points — two field goals. The first couple of the drives, Arthur Smith’s offense looked formidable. Still, overall, it was thoroughly disappointing, thanks to an offensive line that couldn’t block a soul. The...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Falcons Run Game Shows Life Under Arthur Smith

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scouting Report: The new Atlanta backfield duo of Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson gave Atlanta a handful of big plays in the season opener...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week Two opponent Scott Smith. Last Sunday, Matt Ryan opened his 14th season...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
Yardbarker

In the face of adversity, we will find out what Arthur Smith’s Falcons are all about

The Falcons couldn’t have lost their season opener to the Eagles in a more embarrassing fashion than they did. Outside of being completely shut out, the Falcons failed in nearly every facet of the game — Younghoe Koo, you’re exempt. The Eagles dismantled the Falcons defense with dominant offensive line play and methodical use of RPOs and zone reads with the ultra-athletic Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia defensive line consistently pressured Matt Ryan, and once they had a lead, the Eagles front four pinned their ears back and terrorized the Falcons QB. Nick Sirianni had a masterful game plan, and his players executed it perfectly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons HC Arthur Smith explains Kyle Pitts' goal-line absence

The Atlanta Falcons had so many needs entering the 2021 draft that it was impossible to address them all. Instead, the team selected arguably the best overall talent in Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick and held off on a rebuild. After a lopsided loss to the Eagles in Week 1, Falcons fans were rightfully critical of the team’s six-point offensive performance.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy