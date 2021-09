A Johnson City man will be in court Friday to answer to four charges of statutory rape Johnson City Police arrested Heath Casper, no age given, of Johnson City Thursday, following an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault against a juvenile. During the course of the probe, police discovered Casper had been involved in a sexual relationship, on multiple occasions with a minor in Johnson City. Casper is being held in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center on a 100 thousand dollar bond.

