Canva: Australian online design platform valued at $40bn

After expanding the benefits across all plans, Piktochart announced the option to pay per download in order to give Free plan users more flexibility. Piktochart further extends the benefits for users by allowing pay per download. Free plan users can get more from the visual communication tool without committing to a paid subscription. In addition, a new integration with Pexels gives new options when it comes to royalty-free images that can be added to visuals.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO