Audrey Roloff Says 'Excitement Was at an All Time High' for Daughter's First Day of Preschool
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are parents to daughter Ember Jean, 4, and Bode James, 20 months. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's oldest child is growing up before their very eyes!. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World stars' 4-year-old daughter, Ember Jean, embarked on her first day of preschool, and Audrey, 30, commemorated the occasion by sharing photos of the young girl heading off to class.people.com
