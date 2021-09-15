CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Audrey Roloff Says 'Excitement Was at an All Time High' for Daughter's First Day of Preschool

By Gabrielle Chung
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey and Jeremy Roloff are parents to daughter Ember Jean, 4, and Bode James, 20 months. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's oldest child is growing up before their very eyes!. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World stars' 4-year-old daughter, Ember Jean, embarked on her first day of preschool, and Audrey, 30, commemorated the occasion by sharing photos of the young girl heading off to class.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff Shares SPECIAL Photo Of Daughter Molly, Celebrates Her Day

Amy Roloff of LPBW took to Instagram today to share a special photo of her daughter Molly. As those who follow Matt and Amy Roloff know, most of their children have little to do with the spotlight of the reality TV show. Jacob and Jeremy Roloff both walked away from the show. But, they maintain public profiles where they interact with their followings from time to time. Moreover, their wives Isabel and Audrey both keep pretty active profiles and spend a lot of time engaging with followers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Celebrates Daughter's Big Milestone

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff is sharing a significant milestone that her daughter Ember just celebrated. On Instagram, Audrey posted photos of Ember from her first day of school. The adorable snaps even featured a fun photobomb moment from Audrey's young son, Bode. Audrey shares Ember and Bode with her husband, Jeremy Roloff. The couple is also expecting their third child in November.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Has Her First Day of School After Becoming a Big Sister

Cardi B has sent her daughter, Kulture, off to school for the first time. The rapper and her husband, Migos member Offset, shared adorable pics of the 3-year-old as she went to school this week. In one of the shots, Kulture kisses her father on the cheek while standing by a car. The toddler is dressed in a stylish olive green jacket over a white turtleneck and a matching green skirt. She also has her braids tied back and holds a Disney Princess-themed rolling backpack.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Roloff
bravotv.com

Ramona Singer's Daughter Avery Is Moving Across the Country: "Super Excited"

In April, Avery Singer took to Instagram to ask her followers for advice. "If you were similar in my shoes, where you had a fully remote job for the next two years, and you were lease-less like myself, and you have no ties anywhere, what would you do for the next two years?" she posed in a video. Five months later, Avery revealed that she's made a major decision about her next steps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

Rochelle Humes shares sweet picture of daughter's first day at school

Rochelle Humes has shared an adorable back to school photo of her two daughters on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, the star shared a snap of daughters Alaia and Valentina all ready for school in their uniforms. Rochelle also revealed that it's her Valentina's first day at primary school. "Today was a special one, Valle’s first day at big school," said Rochelle. "Not sure how she’s in Reception already..time really is going far too quickly."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Time High
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Simone Biles Sweetly Celebrates Her One-Year Dating Anniversary to Jonathan Owens on Instagram

Always amazing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been opening up about her life lately, and that includes sharing that she and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays football for the Houston Texans, have been together for an entire year. Ok, technically, they've been together for over a year, because by the time she posted the day had already passed. It still totally counts, though.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Are The Cutest Flower Girls In Rare Photos At Their Dad’s Wedding

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

129K+
Followers
30K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy