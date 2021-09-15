CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

India's Nifty 50 hits record high as auto, energy stocks jump

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India’s Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by energy stocks, while automobile and telecom shares climbed on local media reports that the government was considering incentives and financial relief for the sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.46% at 17,459.05 by 0510 GMT, having hit a record high of 17,641.50 earlier. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.47% to 58,579.86.

Energy stocks added more than 1%, driven by Oil and Natural Gas Corp’s 5.5% jump to a near two-year high. The stock was also the top gainer on the Nifty 50.

Auto stocks advanced 0.7% after local media reported here that the government would likely consider production-linked incentive scheme for specific segments of the sector in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The incentive, however, would only provide temporary respite, said Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Global Securities, as the sector continues to face risks from a global chip shortage and tepid demand.

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea rose about 3% and bigger rival Bharti Airtel gained 1.8% on reports here that the cabinet would likely consider financial relief measures for the telecom sector in its meeting on Wednesday.

Telecom companies would benefit from such relief measures in the long term, Purohit said, adding that expectations of a hike in tariffs and a reduction in debt in the future would also help.

Meanwhile, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises extended their rally to rise as much as 15%. On Tuesday the stock soared 40% ahead of a shareholders meeting.

In broader Asia, shares fell as weak Chinese economic data sparked worries of slowing growth globally. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of a contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. - Debt mountain - However, one creditor quoted by Chinese financial outlet Caixin Global Monday estimated that there is a "99.99 percent" chance Evergrande will not be able to pay interest due in the third quarter.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Close to Record Highs to Buy Now

Although the market has been pulling back over the past few weeks, the good news is that there are still pockets of strength that stand out as potential buying opportunities. In fact, some stocks are trading close to their all-time highs and have barely budged during the recent market weakness, which tells us that there is heavy demand for their shares. These stocks could be on their way towards big breakouts if the market can turn the corner in the coming weeks, which means that adding shares now could pay off in a big way.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Telecom Companies#Automobile#Nifty 50#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#Gmt#S P Bse Sensex#Smc Global Securities#Vodafone Idea#Bharti Airtel#Chinese#Uttaresh
investing.com

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.25%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Metals, Real Estate and Power sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 fell 0.25%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index lost 0.21%. The best performers of the session on the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Philadelphia

Europe's Energy Crisis Is Making the Market Nervous. And Analysts Expect Record-High Prices to Persist

European power prices have spiraled to multi-year highs on a variety of factors in recent weeks, ranging from extremely strong commodity and carbon prices to low wind output. What's more, the record run in energy prices is not expected to end any time soon, with energy analysts warning market nervousness is likely to persist throughout winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Record India Stock Run Is Increasing Risks for Nation’s Economy

(Bloomberg) -- India’s record-breaking stock rally may be enriching investors, but it is posing risks for the nation’s economy, according to Bloomberg Economics. The economy’s vulnerability to a market setback has increased given/amid the sharp run-up in gains. And a retreat for the Nifty 50 Index, trading at about 35% above its historical trend level, would reduce gross domestic product by 1.4% in the same quarter of the shock and by 3.8% over the following year, Ankur Shukla, an economist with Bloomberg Economics, wrote in a separate note.
MARKETS
investing.com

UK inflation posts record jump to hit 9-year peak in August

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's inflation rate hit its highest in almost a decade last month after a record jump that was largely fuelled by a rebound in restaurant prices which were artificially pushed down a year ago by government subsidies. Consumer prices in August rose by 3.2% year-on-year, the highest annual...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Indonesia’s August exports hit record high on resources boom

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s exports hit a record high of $21.42 billion in August, rising 64.1% on a yearly basis, boosted by a surge in shipments of mining products, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Wednesday. The growth pace handily beat an analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tech stocks drag Australian shares lower; energy firms jump

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by technology stocks, although the losses were limited by domestic energy stocks that rose on firmer oil prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.44% to 7,392.2 by 0030 GMT. It had risen 0.25% on Monday. Among sub-indexes, technology stocks...
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps losing streak as energy shares jump

TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as energy shares got a boost from higher oil prices, with investors taking advantage of last week’s pullback in the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 33.35 points, or 0.2%, at 20,666.41, its first...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wholesale Prices Hit Recorded 8.3% High In August

Wholesale prices rose 8.3% in August, the Labor Department reported on Friday. This marks the biggest producer price annual increase since 12-month data was first collected in 2010. The new figure comes after the previous record of 7.8% was set in July. The producer price index for final demand rose...
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

India Gold Imports Hit 5-Month High

India’s gold imports hit a 5-month high of 121 tons in August, a further sign of recovery in the world’s second-largest gold market. This comes on the heels of gold imports totaling 72.3 tons in July. August gold imports nearly doubled the total from a year ago. In August 2020,...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Trade Below Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures held steady in early APAC trade on Thursday after retreating in the previous session, as risk sentiment was sapped by concerns that the continued spread of the coronavirus Delta variant could stunt the economic recovery, while uncertainty remained as to when Federal Reserve officials will taper its monetary policy support.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy