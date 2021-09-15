UC Berkeley ranks No. 2 in US News top public universities list
UC Berkeley was ranked the second-best public university in the country by the U.S. News & World Report on Monday, defending its title for two consecutive years. UC campuses excelled as a whole in U.S. News & World Report’s Top Public Schools: National Universities list for 2022, with all nine campuses ranking in the top 50. UC Berkeley ranked second behind UCLA and has held that title each year since 2020.www.dailycal.org
