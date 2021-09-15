CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley ranks No. 2 in US News top public universities list

By Karen Vo
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Berkeley was ranked the second-best public university in the country by the U.S. News & World Report on Monday, defending its title for two consecutive years. UC campuses excelled as a whole in U.S. News & World Report’s Top Public Schools: National Universities list for 2022, with all nine campuses ranking in the top 50. UC Berkeley ranked second behind UCLA and has held that title each year since 2020.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Five killed in shooting at Russian university - law enforcement

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing five people and injuring six others, law enforcement authorities said. The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#Uc Berkeley#Public University#Public Universities#University Rankings#Uc San Diego#Uc Santa Barbara#Uc Irvine
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy