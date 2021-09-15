CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

World Anti-Doping Agency to review banned status of cannabis for athletes

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDszW_0bwR7WxB00
American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, Wada said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

“Following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders, the [executive committee] endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis,” a Wada statement read.

“Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022.”

Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in cannabis during the US Olympic Track & Field trials in June, which wiped out her trial results. She was also hit with a one-month suspension.

The 21-year-old, who had been seen as a top contender in the 100 metres, has said she used cannabis to help cope with the death of her mother.

The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy and calls for a review of anti-doping rules, including by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

WADA asks panel to review status of marijuana on banned substances list

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency has indicated that it will consider possibly removing marijuana from its list of banned substances for athletes. The global sport body, which has long listed cannabis on its banned substances list, announced on Tuesday that it instructed an advisory committee to determine whether to keep pot on the list after 2022.
HEALTH
swimswam.com

WADA Declares Eight Anti-Doping Organizations Non-Compliant

The national agencies from Montenegro, Romania, Thailand, Korea, Indonesia and the German Community of Belgium were among those declared non-compliant. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared eight anti-doping organizations non-compliant during the organization’s Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey. The ExCo followed the recommendation made by WADA‘s...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Anti Doping Agency#Doping#Track And Field#Anti#American
KESQ

WADA warns Russia not to interfere in anti-doping work

ISTANBUL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has warned Russia not to interfere in drug-testing in the country and asked that a year-old vacancy at the top of the national anti-doping body be filled. WADA president Witold Banka met with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin in Turkey for talks on the future of the still-suspended Russian anti-doping agency. RUSADA hasn’t had a permanent director-general since Yuri Ganus was fired in August 2020 because of financial irregularities. Ganus frequently criticized Russian sports authorities while at RUSADA.
SPORTS
fox5ny.com

Stakeholders get WADA to review cannabis, banned substance list

ISTANBUL - Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t get to run at the Tokyo Olympics, but the American sprinter may have inspired a change in policy from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA met Tuesday with the organization’s list of prohibited substances among major agenda items. The agency said it would conduct a...
SPORTS
mypanhandle.com

Track coach Salazar’s 4-year doping ban upheld by CAS

Track coach Alberto Salazar received no relief from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld his four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that had long been pursued by American regulators. CAS announced the decision Thursday, confirming its three-judge panel has rejected two appeals — one from Salazar...
SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

A statement from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association

Some FACTS that have remained unchanged since VADA’s inception include:. Performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) remain a significant problem in boxing and MMA. Well over a thousand fights with no PED testing take place in the United States in an average year. And few fighters undergo PED testing in the weeks and months leading up to a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
womensrunning.com

Court Upholds Alberto Salazar’s Four-Year Doping Ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Thursday that it has upheld Alberto Salazar’s four-year coaching ban issued in October 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). CAS also upheld the four-year ban of Dr. Jeffrey Brown, a Houston-based endocrinologist who was paid by Nike as a consultant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KION News Channel 5/46

FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD, WASHINGTON (AP NEWS) -- An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The vote Friday, 16-2, was a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta The post FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots appeared first on KION546.
HEALTH
The Independent

Same goal, different paths: US, EU seek max vaccine rates

The Belgian town of Aarschot has a vaccination rate of 94% of all adults, but Mayor Gwendolyn Rutten worries her town is too close for comfort to the capital of Brussels where the rate stands at 63%. But there’s not much she can do about it.Her hope is that the government mandates vaccination. “Otherwise, you drag all others back into danger,” Rutten said in a recent interview. But few European Union countries have issued outright mandates, instead requiring people to show proof of immunization, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in ever more activities...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy