Mayor Blangiardi sides with Honolulu City Council in removal of Haiku Stairs

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has sided with the Honolulu City Council’s resolution to urge the city to remove the Haiku Stairs. The City Council last week voted to adopt the resolution to remove the stairs, also known as the “Stairway to Heaven.” All nine members voted in favor of the measure, although Council members Radiant Cordero, Brandon Elefante, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola voted “aye with reservations.”