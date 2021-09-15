CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Mayor Blangiardi sides with Honolulu City Council in removal of Haiku Stairs

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has sided with the Honolulu City Council’s resolution to urge the city to remove the Haiku Stairs. The City Council last week voted to adopt the resolution to remove the stairs, also known as the “Stairway to Heaven.” All nine members voted in favor of the measure, although Council members Radiant Cordero, Brandon Elefante, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola voted “aye with reservations.”

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andria Tupola
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy