After months of being closed, shows have started to reopen and return to Broadway. We’ve already shared a look at the vaccination and testing requirements for Broadway shows, and the dates that 2 Disney on Broadway shows will return. But, what if you can’t make it to New York? No problem! You can actually be a part of the grand re-opening of one classic Disney on Broadway show right from the comfort of your couch!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO