Diversified Energy plans property acquisition for new Birmingham headquarters

By Joshua Mann
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham-based oil and gas producer Diversified Energy Co. PLC is planning another company headquarters relocation. The company plans to shift to a new office at 1600 Corporate Drive where it will be able to boost its real estate footprint by about 60%, landing at around 16,000 to 17,000 square feet, said CEO Rusty Hutson. Diversified Energy is moving from just across the street at 1800 Corporate Drive, where it occupies about 10,000 square feet of space.

bizjournals

First look: Tenaris reopens its local steel mill facilities (photos)

Tenaris S.A. celebrated the reopening of its local steel mill facilities in Koppel and Ambridge during a launch event at its Koppel melt shop, the company's first steel mill in the U.S. The reopening comes after the Koppel mill underwent $15 million in upgrades over the past year. At the...
INDUSTRY
propertyindustryeye.com

Linley & Simpson expands with new acquisition

Linley & Simpson has extended its Sheffield footprint following the sealing of yet another acquisition deal. The company has taken over the rental portfolio of independent agency Cactus Living, based in the riverside urban village of Kelham Island. The deal sees the total number of Sheffield rental properties managed by...
BUSINESS
Bham Now

Prosper announces new HealthTech accelerator for Birmingham businesses

Listen up, business owners! Prosper announced a new assistive program that connects cutting-edge health technology startups in order to help grow businesses. Here is everything you need to know about the new HealthTech accelerator program. Here’s what Prosper had to say. In partnership with gener8tor, a nationally ranked Wisconsin startup...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Buffalo Business First

Terry Pegula’s energy SPAC has until July to complete an acquisition

A new stadium for the Buffalo Bills isn’t the only deal Terry Pegula has yet to close. The owner of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres is the CEO of East Resources Acquisition Corp., a special public acquisition company (SPAC) that went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2020 with the goal of acquiring another energy company. The SPAC is an attempt for Pegula and a group of longtime associates to recreate the strategy that led to vast success in the oil and gas industry in the last two decades. East Resources (NASDAQ: ERES) raised $345 million that it set aside in a trust for a potential acquisition, but to date nothing has materialized. East Resources received notification in August that the NASDAQ stock exchange would begin the procedure to delist the company because a majority of its board of directors was not composed of independent directors and its compensation committee does not have at least two independent directors (the vacancies were created by the death of board member Allen Sobol). “The company expects to regain compliance with each of the applicable Nasdaq listing rules prior to the compliance deadline by electing additional independent directors to the board and filling the vacancies on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee with an independent director,” East Resources CFO Gary Hagerman Jr. wrote in response filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pegula could not be reached for comment. In the meantime, the company’s most recent quarterly earnings statement indicates the clock is ticking. East Resources has until July 27, 2022, to complete a “business combination” or it will cease operations and liquidate its assets. The East Resources deal happens during a moment of flux in the Kim and Terry Pegulas’ non-energy empire. The Bills are negotiating with Erie County and New York state over a proposed $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, which would cement the team’s future in Buffalo for decades. The Buffalo Sabres are rebuilding yet again, raising questions about fan interest in a sport that relies on in-person gameday revenue, and the Pegulas’ downtown hospitality empire took a huge hit during the pandemic. The Pegulas also own a controlling interest in Buffalo-based investment firm Rand Capital. Rand has seen a couple of previous startup investments turn into successes this year, particularly ACV Auctions, but is now pivoting into investing in more mature companies that can provide stable revenue streams.
BUFFALO, NY
irei.com

Oxford Properties makes first direct L.A. acquisition

Oxford Properties Group has paid $133.5 million for the Santa Clarita Innovation Park (SCIP), marking its first direct acquisition in Los Angeles. The sale of Santa Clarita Innovation Park was led by Newmark on behalf of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Intertex Companies. “Substantially growing our life sciences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mpamag.com

RBC announces 12-property portfolio acquisition

RBC Canadian Core Real Estate has announced that it has entered into an agreement to add 12 Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton properties to its portfolio. The transaction will see RBC purchase a 50% interest in properties with a collective value of more than $1 billion from RBC partner British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and BCI’s real estate arm, QuadReal Property Group.
REAL ESTATE
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Diversified Energy Company at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Diversified Energy Company is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and enhancing primarily natural gas producing assets and related midstream infrastructure in the US onshore, with current operations in the Appalachia Basin and the central US states of Louisiana and Texas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

City of Birmingham CFO stepping into new role with city

The city of Birmingham has created a new role to focus on the financial side of future initiatives. Following multiple accomplishments as CFO and director of finance for the city, Lester Smith has stepped into the role of senior financial adviser to Mayor Randall Woodfin. Smith said improving the city’s...
ECONOMY
offshore-technology.com

Sound Energy completes Morocco acquisition

The Morocco-focused upstream gas company Sound Energy has completed its acquisition of assets in the North African country that were previously owned by US-based energy company Schlumberger. UK-based Sound Energy now controls operated working interests of 75% in the Anoual and Greater Tendrara exploration permits in Eastern Morocco and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Liquid hydrogen manufacturer GenH2 to create new Titusville HQ, add jobs

The company recently closed on purchase of the site. Join Orlando Business Journal for the CEOs of the Year Awards celebration as we honor Central Florida's 2021 top CEOs of distinction. Network with local and regional business professionals before, during and after the luncheon!. |. |. |. © 2021 American...
BUSINESS
registerpublications.com

Plans discussed for property behind intergovernmental agreement

Developers at Hillwood Development Co. presented preliminary designs for a speculative building at the northwest intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dry Fork Road. The property is roughly 35 acres and is made up of three parcels owned by the Schuh family, the Kerr family and the Whitney family. Recently, the city of Harrison and Harrison Township entered into an intergovernmental agreement in order for the property to be annexed into the city.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

East Bay accounting firm Armanino pursues national expansion with new offices

San Ramon-based Armanino LLP is opening new offices in Austin, Texas; New York; and Chicago as part of plans for a gradual national expansion. The firm said it’s opening the new offices as a result of the number of longtime clients and personnel it has in the various markets adding that it “remains committed to a physical footprint throughout the country.” The New York office is Armanino’s first on the East Coast.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Engie considers $380M combined solar, battery storage project in Texas

The Houston-based North American arm of French renewables developer Engie SA is considering building a $380 million Central Texas solar power and battery storage project, which would be significantly bigger than the rest of its portfolio. The proposed Five Wells Solar Center LLC project in Bell County, Texas, would have...
TEXAS STATE
TechRadar

BT to create 1,000 jobs at new Birmingham hub

BT has opened a new regional hub in Birmingham – the first of several to be opened as part of the company’s office consolidation and decentralisation programme. As part of the changes, BT will vacate its London St Paul headquarters in favour of a new head office and base its operations at around 30 sites across the UK.
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Spirit Airlines slashes size of planned headquarters at Dania Pointe

UPDATED, Sept. 15, 2:55 p.m.: Miramar-based Spirit Airlines won approval to shrink the size of its planned headquarters in Dania Beach by about two-thirds. Dania Beach city commissioners on Monday unanimously approved Spirit’s revised site plan for the downsized headquarters at the Dania Pointe mixed-use development. Commissioners also approved the airline’s site plan for a nearby corporate housing development with 200 apartments.
DANIA BEACH, FL
bizjournals

Bellevue-based RSVP affiliates with global company ERA Real Estate

The family-owned brokerage is one of the largest in the ERA system, topping $1 billion in sales in the last 12 months. Hear from high-level speakers in this virtual conference about regrowing our region. 2021 Health Care Leadership Awards. Nominate leaders in health care around the Puget Sound area. The...
REAL ESTATE
SpaceNews.com

Space SPACs could prompt new wave of acquisitions

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The current wave of space startups going public through mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) might lead to a round of industry consolidation as they snap up suppliers to obtain their technologies or personnel. Speaking at a Sept. 9 panel during the Satellite 2021 conference, Chris...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

