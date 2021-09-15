Diversified Energy plans property acquisition for new Birmingham headquarters

A new stadium for the Buffalo Bills isn’t the only deal Terry Pegula has yet to close. The owner of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres is the CEO of East Resources Acquisition Corp., a special public acquisition company (SPAC) that went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2020 with the goal of acquiring another energy company. The SPAC is an attempt for Pegula and a group of longtime associates to recreate the strategy that led to vast success in the oil and gas industry in the last two decades. East Resources (NASDAQ: ERES) raised $345 million that it set aside in a trust for a potential acquisition, but to date nothing has materialized. East Resources received notification in August that the NASDAQ stock exchange would begin the procedure to delist the company because a majority of its board of directors was not composed of independent directors and its compensation committee does not have at least two independent directors (the vacancies were created by the death of board member Allen Sobol). “The company expects to regain compliance with each of the applicable Nasdaq listing rules prior to the compliance deadline by electing additional independent directors to the board and filling the vacancies on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee with an independent director,” East Resources CFO Gary Hagerman Jr. wrote in response filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pegula could not be reached for comment. In the meantime, the company’s most recent quarterly earnings statement indicates the clock is ticking. East Resources has until July 27, 2022, to complete a “business combination” or it will cease operations and liquidate its assets. The East Resources deal happens during a moment of flux in the Kim and Terry Pegulas’ non-energy empire. The Bills are negotiating with Erie County and New York state over a proposed $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, which would cement the team’s future in Buffalo for decades. The Buffalo Sabres are rebuilding yet again, raising questions about fan interest in a sport that relies on in-person gameday revenue, and the Pegulas’ downtown hospitality empire took a huge hit during the pandemic. The Pegulas also own a controlling interest in Buffalo-based investment firm Rand Capital. Rand has seen a couple of previous startup investments turn into successes this year, particularly ACV Auctions, but is now pivoting into investing in more mature companies that can provide stable revenue streams.

