CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Did Newsom’s ‘no and go’ strategy limit votes on Question 2?

By Thomas Curwen, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Never did two questions matter so much for the future of California. Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the office of governor? If so, who should succeed him?. While Newsom easily fended off the recall and will serve out his remaining 14 months, political analysts will be studying the numbers, and in particular, the percentage of voters who didn’t answer the second question. Partial results show that the second question garnered nearly 4 million fewer votes than the first.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy