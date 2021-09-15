The Monhegan Museum of Art & History launches 3D virtual tours

MONHEGAN ISLAND — The Monhegan Museum of Art & History launched self-guided virtual tours of its exhibitions and architecture on Monhegan Island earlier this year. These tours expand opportunities for visitors to experience the Monhegan Lighthouse, art and history exhibits in the former homes of the Monhegan Light Keeper and Assistant Light Keeper, as well as the Rockwell Kent–James Fitzgerald Historic Home and Studio. Monhegan’s remote location 10 miles off the coast of Maine is a huge attraction for many visitors, but it can make the island inaccessible to some. With the museum’s exhibits open on a seasonal basis from June 24 through Sept. 30, these virtual tours are an important step toward making the museum more accessible to a wider audience throughout the year.