CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kerrville, TX

Antler Band director

By Larry Arnold
hccommunityjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Jung says as the Tivy Band director he is in charge of the Kerrville Independent School District band programs, but most of his focus is on the high school band. He says, “I have two band directors, Jessica Weinheimer at Peterson Middle School; and Justin Mills at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade, who run the programs there. We coordinate a lot, when students need individual instruction, and particularly when it comes time for students to ‘move up’ to a different school. I also have an assistant band director, Lucas Havelarr, who helps me with the high school band.”

www.hccommunityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Kerrville, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Kerrville, TX
Education
State
Arkansas State
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Solomon
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy