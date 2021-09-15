Antler Band director

Jason Jung says as the Tivy Band director he is in charge of the Kerrville Independent School District band programs, but most of his focus is on the high school band. He says, “I have two band directors, Jessica Weinheimer at Peterson Middle School; and Justin Mills at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade, who run the programs there. We coordinate a lot, when students need individual instruction, and particularly when it comes time for students to ‘move up’ to a different school. I also have an assistant band director, Lucas Havelarr, who helps me with the high school band.”