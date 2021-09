Aalyah Mysterio, the daughter of Rey Mysterio recently got a new tatto and revealed the same on her official Instagram handle. She has been absent from WWE TV for a while now. She recently revealed that she got inked and she showed some love for her family. The ink that Aalyah got done is an outline tattoo featuring all four members of the Mysterio family: Aalyah herself, her brother Dominik Mysterio, her father Rey Mysterio, and her mother, Angie. Randy Orton Bad Sexual Accusation Leaks.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO