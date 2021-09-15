CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooks, TX

Trial begins Wednesday for man accused of livestreaming while he allegedly searched for a police officer to murder | Defendant an alleged member of the Boogaloo Bois, a far right anti-government extremist group

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BOSTON, Texas — A jury was selected Tuesday in the case of a Hooks, Texas, man suspected of being loyal to anti-government extremist group Boogaloo Bois and facing charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Aaron Caleb Swenson, 38, is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as...

www.texarkanagazette.com

