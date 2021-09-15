CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Tips for Dealing with Anxiety

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/tips-dealing-anxiety/. Anxiety is something that everyone feels at one time or another. This is perfectly normal, and can be helpful in many day-to-day situations to help us push ourselves to meet our goals, do things we didn’t know we could do, and to stay alert. In fact, because ancient humans felt anxiety, it helped us survive as a species. It was very important for early humans to feel anxious and alert to many of the dangers of predators hunting them. Life has changed since those times, and unfortunately, what was beneficial to us in the past doesn’t always translate so well to the modern world. Anxiety can hinder our lives and, at its worst, become debilitating and lead to panic attacks and other serious conditions.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
Who What Wear

5 Techniques to Relieve Your Anxiety When It's High

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Meditation To Relieve Stress And Anxiety

Our world is moving fast and to catch up with all these updates, life is becoming stressful. Whether it is the competition to outrun and grow the business or living a desired life, stress may appear at any point in time. This is a global problem and very few people and organizations are working to make people aware.
YOGA
Duluth News Tribune

Cooling Stress Tips: Mother Nature helps reduce anxiety

Are you feeling trapped by the pandemic? Are you limited in what you can do? Most of us are tired of staring at our laptops and cellphones. We want a safe environment, especially since the delta variant of the coronavirus makes matters more complex. But we also need a change.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorders#High Anxiety#Stress#Depression
KPVI Newschannel 6

Anxiety: It starts with a thought

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Almost everyone has experienced it. The increased heart rate and sweaty palms that are a sign of anxiety. While many equate anxiety with fear, licensed professional counselor Sandi Davis said they are actually two different things. “Fear is more of an emotional response to a threat...
MENTAL HEALTH
autismparentingmagazine.com

10 Strategies to Manage Stress and Anxiety

Here are some tips to help you manage stress and anxiety as you raise your child on the spectrum. Given the state of the global health crisis, it is not surprising that many of us are struggling with our mental health as we face increasing levels of stress and anxiety. This may apply particularly to caretakers of individuals with exceptional needs and those of us with underlying conditions that make coping with stressful times that much harder. Now, more than ever, it’s beneficial to understand how to better prepare ourselves to cope with distress and unease.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
MENTAL HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Back-to-school anxiety heightened by pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids may be facing anxiety and uncertainty as they head back to the classroom, and parents have the difficult task of reassuring children that it’s safe to be away from them, while also encouraging them to be careful. Some students are returning to school with anxiety,...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WCVB

Back to school anxiety: Signs to watch for

BOSTON — Back to school is fully underway across Massachusetts -- with Boston public schools reopening Thursday. After more than a year of remote or hybrid learning, kids may be dealing with more fall anxiety than usual. Dr. Khadijah Booth Watkins, who specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry at MGH...
BOSTON, MA
Ilana Quinn

How to Help Friends with Anxiety

The first time I had a panic attack, I was standing in front of my entire French class. A flimsy pink poster was between my fingers. My gaze drifted across a room full of my fellow fifteen and sixteen-year-olds, hoping to find a familiar face. I inhaled deeply, then exhaled — uttering a prayer as I did so.
Medical News Today

Does caffeine cause anxiety?

A describes the many effects that caffeine has on the body. One of its main mechanisms of action is to block adenosine receptors, causing increases in dopamine, noradrenalin, and glutamate. In the cardiovascular system, this increases a person’s blood pressure and heart rate. In the central nervous system, lower doses of caffeine can improve motor activity and alertness, while higher doses can produce symptoms of anxiety.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Complete Guide to Overcoming Anxiety

Long before I could put a name to it, anxiety had been a constant part of my life. Without really knowing what had happened to me, I tried so many strategies to fix it; ignoring the problem, trying to be positive regardless, having full mental breakdowns. I went through the whole cycle until I arrived at a decisive point. 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

4 Categories of Psychotic Symptoms

Psychosis involves positive, negative, disorganized and catatonic symptoms. Positive symptoms are "additional experiences" like delusions. Negative symptoms involve the absence of something that should be present, such as the ability to socialize. Disorganized symptoms convey someone's confused thought process. Catatonic people can be withdrawn and get stuck in strange poses...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTEN.com

How To Overcome Dental Anxiety

Originally Posted On: https://puredentalhealth.co.uk/blog/how-to-overcome-dental-anxiety/. Are you scared to go to the dentist? Is your heart racing, even just reading about dental phobia?. According to statistics from the Oral Health Foundation, almost half of UK adults have a fear of the dentist, with 12% of these suffering from an extreme dental...
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Why anxiety should be considered a superpower

On Good Things Utah this morning – Britney Spears’ fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter’s pleas at two separate court hearings over the summer in his request to terminate the 13-year conservatorship. “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing states. We have the latest on the new filing and what it means for the pop star.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

True Behavior of Dopamine Will Reshape How We Treat Psychiatric Diseases and Addiction

Summary: A new study finds dopamine increases responses to stressful stimuli, not just pleasurable ones. The findings could have implications for the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction. Source: Vanderbilt University. Pioneering research shows that dopamine levels increase in response to stressful stimuli, and not just pleasurable ones, potentially...
MENTAL HEALTH
TravelPulse

Common Pandemic-Era Travel Anxieties and Tips on How To Cope

Getting to travel again is obviously among people’s top priorities after nearly a year and a half of staring at the same four walls amid stay-at-home orders, border closures, travel restrictions and the constant threat of contracting COVID-19. We’ve all been dreaming of the day we can freely set off on our next vacation and spend some time decompressing from the stresses of our daily grind.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy