AMVET Post 6 thanks Jack's Fresh Market

The American Veterans AMVET Post 6 would like to send a big thank you to Jack’s Fresh Market in Menominee for allowing our organization to use the front of their building during our recent annual White Clover Drive. This White Clover Drive is our big fundraiser which allows us to continue our works through the year. Thank to the support of Jacks’ Fresh Market our fundraising was a huge success and we can continue in our support of both local charitable organization and supporting our local veterans.