CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menominee, MI

AMVET Post 6 thanks Jack's Fresh Market

EHEXTRA
 5 days ago

The American Veterans AMVET Post 6 would like to send a big thank you to Jack’s Fresh Market in Menominee for allowing our organization to use the front of their building during our recent annual White Clover Drive. This White Clover Drive is our big fundraiser which allows us to continue our works through the year. Thank to the support of Jacks’ Fresh Market our fundraising was a huge success and we can continue in our support of both local charitable organization and supporting our local veterans.

www.ehextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Menominee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Menominee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clover#Amvet Post#American#Jacks Fresh Market
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy