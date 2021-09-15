CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Journal

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees. For Tuesday 14. For September 73. Rainfall. For Tuesday none. For September 0.46 inch (-0.99) For the year 28.17 inches (-1.34) Relative humidity.

journalgazette.net

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pleasanton: Sunday, September 19: Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday,
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Tropical Storm Peter forms over the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI – Forecasters said Tropical Storm Peter formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday, and a new tropical depression was spinning over the far eastern Atlantic. Peter was centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 a.m. EDT advisory.
MIAMI, FL

