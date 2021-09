Originally Posted On: https://frenchradiance.com/blog/benefits-dermaplaning/. When you think about a procedure to your face that will give your skin a rejuvenated, clean, and hairless look, you might imagine harsh chemicals or time-consuming treatments. This may conjure up ideas of irritation and pain while attempting to give your facial skin a youthful and vibrant look. You may be surprised to learn that there is a treatment that can be done simply and painlessly that will have your skin refreshed and glowing in under an hour. All this can be done with no need for recovery time afterward. This procedure is called Dermaplaning.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO