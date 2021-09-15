Editorial: Low vaccination rate is hurting our region

Twenty-four deaths in eight counties in six days from COVID-19. That’s the story behind the headline in our Sept. 14 edition. Hold on to that for a moment. Now imagine this: You’re a businessperson looking to expand or relocate your business. You’ve narrowed your site search to two cities. They offer equal tax incentives. Both have excellent school systems. The governments in both cities run well. The quality of life ranks high in both. The infrastructure in both matches your needs.