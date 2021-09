Wyndall’s Wonder Whip has been voted as Owensboro-Daviess County’s favorite local Burger/Drive-In restaurant in the Owensboro Times Eat Down the Street competition. Wonder Whip will move on to the championship week of the voting competition, when the winners from all eight categories will face off for the title of the overall favorite local restaurant.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO