Committee Announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor Class

For Chris Tabor, getting inducted into the The Benedictine College Athletic Hall of Fame is a dream come true. “I never imagined that I was going to coach in the NFL. I wanted to coach high school football is what I wanted to do, and it's kind of worked its way to this,” Tabor, who is currently the Chicago Bears’ Special Teams Coordinator, said. “But I’ve been fortunate because I've been around a lot of great people which has allowed me to kind of grow in this business.”

