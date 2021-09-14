Committee Announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor Class
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Athletics Hall of Fame Committee announced on Tuesday the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class, which includes the 1987-90 women's cross country teams, former men's basketball student-athlete Jim Board, former women's tennis student-athlete Barbara (Barrera) Gonzales, and former baseball student-athlete Joe Hernandez. The committee also announced that former baseball student-athlete Rene Torres has earned induction into the Hall of Honor.goutrgv.com
