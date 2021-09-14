CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, NY

Remembering Attica: Survivors and families gather on 50th anniversary

By BRIAN QUINN bquinn@batavianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTICA — It was the worst prison uprising in American history – Sept. 9-13, 1971 – and it ended with the retaking of the prison by the New York State Police. Exactly 50 years after the retaking of the prison, current and former state corrections officials gathered with the members of the Forgotten Victims of Attica (FVOA) — Attica prison workers who survived the riot — and their families, for Monday’s FVOA Memorial Service.

