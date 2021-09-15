CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahaska County, IA

L-S volleyball falls to North Mahaska, goes 3-2 at GMG tournament

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275yYO_0bwR2geW00
Lily Zylstra

NEW SHARON — Lynnville-Sully’s volleyball team served well, four Hawks tallied at least four kills and three players finished with double-digit digs but the Hawks fell to North Mahaska in South Iowa Cedar League action on Monday.

North Mahaska swept L-S 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 at home. It was the Warhawks’ conference opener. The Hawks are 0-2 in SICL play.

Elise Alberts finished with 17 assists and nine digs, Lily Zylstra put down four kills and had 16 digs and Aliya James recorded a career-high 28 digs.

Abby Squires tallied six kills and two digs, Aubree Arthur had four kills and five digs and Alexy Conover finished with three kills, three aces and 16 digs.

Jordan Spooner also had 13 digs, Paige James added three aces and three digs and Makayla Tice tallied a pair of digs.

The Hawks were 57-of-60 in serves with eight aces. Spooner served 13-of-13, Alberts was 12-of-12 and Paige James finished 18-of-20. Alberts served 7-of-7.

North Mahaska improved to 8-7 overall and 1-0 in SICL play. Lynnville-Sully dropped to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in SICL action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9bRW_0bwR2geW00
Elise Alberts

Hawks win three, lose two at GMG tournament

GARWIN — Lynnville-Sully recorded three wins during the GMG tournament on Saturday.

The Hawks swept conference rival BGM and then defeated Collins-Maxwell twice in straight sets. L-S lost a pair of matches to conference rival Montezuma and South Tama County.

The Hawks defeated BGM 21-14, 21-17 and handed Collins-Maxwell 21-9, 21-15 and 22-20, 21-15 losses. South Tama County downed the Hawks 21-17, 21-14 and were defeated 21-11, 21-10 by the Bravettes.

Against BGM (1-9), Alberts finished with eight assists, three digs and two aces, Zylstra added three kills, three digs and three aces and Arthur chipped in four kills and two digs.

Natalie Roberts had two kills and two aces, Aliya James finished with seven digs and two aces and Spooner had seven digs. Squires tallied two digs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvgO7_0bwR2geW00
Aliya James

The Hawks were 33-of-40 in serves with 11 aces. Zylstra was 7-of-7 in serves, Aliya James and Paige James both served 5-of-5 and Alberts was 7-of-8.

In the 21-9, 21-15 win over Collins-Maxwell (1-14), Alberts tallied eight assists, two digs and three aces, Roberts had three kills, three digs and two aces and Aliya James finished with 10 digs.

Arthur put down five kills, Spooner had two digs and two aces, Makayla Tice chipped in two assists and Zylstra and Paige James each had two digs.

The Hawks were 37-of-41 in serves with nine aces. Zylstra served 9-of-10, Spooner was 11-of-12, Roberts hit on 7-of-8 and Alberts was successful on all five of her serves.

In the 22-20, 21-15 win over the Spartans, Aliya James tallied 14 digs and two aces, Alberts finished with 11 assists and three digs and Squires added 10 kills and three digs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyvdg_0bwR2geW00
Abby Squires

Zylstra had two kills and 11 digs, Spooner finished with eight digs, Celia Ricker had three digs and two aces, Roberts added two kills and two digs and Tice chipped in a pair of digs.

The Hawks were 35-of-41 in serves with eight aces. Ricker was 9-of-10 in serves and Spooner served 8-of-9.

In the loss to South Tama (10-10), Alberts tallied 10 assists and four digs, Roberts chipped in nine digs and two aces and Squires put down five kills.

Zylstra had two kills and three digs, Aliya James served two aces and Arthur put down two kills. The Hawks were 26-of-32 in serves with seven aces.

In the loss to Montezuma (7-7), Zylstra tallied four digs and two aces, Alberts dished out three assists and added four digs and Aliya James collected six digs. Spooner chipped in five digs and Squires put down two kills.

The Hawks were 21-of-22 in serves with Spooner and Zylstra both going 5-of-5.

Newton Daily News

Four Cardinals score medals at Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA — Facing a trio of ranked teams, Newton’s girls cross country team was right there. In a field chalked half full of ranked squads, the Cardinal boys fared as well as they could have without three varsity runners in the lineup. Newton’s harriers made their presence felt at the...
OSKALOOSA, IA
WVNews

East Fairmont volleyball goes 3-1 in two tri-matches

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont volleyball played tri-matches at home and at Lincoln on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, of last week. The Bees split their home contests against Robert C. Byrd and Clay-Battelle before sweeping Lincoln and North Marion in Shinnston. In the Tuesday’s opening match between RCB...
FAIRMONT, WV
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia High volleyball goes 2-2 in Valley Center Saturday

VALLEY CENTER -- The Emporia High volleyball team went 2-2 at the Valley Center tournament on Saturday. The Spartans opened with a 25-22, 25-18 win over Wichita Southeast, extending their season-opening winning streak to eight. However, that streak was broken by Olathe North, which knocked off Emporia 17-25, 25-22, 25-22....
EMPORIA, KS
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
