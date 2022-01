CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – COVID-19 infection rates have reached an all time high in Hamilton County. Despite the surge, public schools are open with no virtual learning option and masks are not required. “We know what we’ve experienced the last two years, that there has been tremendous learning loss for a lot of students that haven’t been in the classroom,” says Hamilton County school board member Joe Smith. The Hamilton County Health Department reported a record-breaking 1014 new cases on Tuesday. Though numbers are peaking, medical professionals say they aren’t seeing the amount of patients requiring hospitalization with this variant.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO