The Blue Jays are definitively the second-best team in the AL East. Who would’ve thought we would get here. At the beginning of the year, it seemed all but a lock that the Yankees would reign supreme over the rest of the division (and the rest of the American League). The Blue Jays and Rays projected to be in a fight for the wild card, with only one presumably making it to the winner-take-all showdown. The Red Sox, off a horrendous 2020 season and an underwhelming year previous, were looking at fourth place.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO