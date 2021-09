September 8th, 2021, Zug, Switzerland — The Revive Project is a revolutionary platform, and unique ecosystem that will allow the blockchain community to come together to invest in crypto and develop exciting NFT projects. The token public sale started on the 1st of September and is running until the 30th of September, 2021. Following the sale, PULSE will be listed on PancakeSwap and WhiteBIT after the Public.

