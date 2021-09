Keke Palmer posed for a few photos with her boyfriend Darius Jackson at her 28th birthday party, and the actress couldn’t look more in love. Keke Palmer is one special birthday girl! The actress/singer rang in her 28th birthday with a block party-themed celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles, and among those in attendance was her new boyfriend, Darius Jackson. During the festivities, the lovebirds packed on the PDA and looked so in love while posing for some adorable snapshots together that Darius shared to Twitter on Aug. 31. “yeaaa lemme tell y’all how my summer ended up,” he captioned the cute couple shots. SEE THE PICS HERE.

