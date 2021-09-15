Christian leads Bearcats' rushing resurgence

BALDWYN – Jojo Christian’s coming-out party also signaled the revival of Baldwyn’s running game.

Christian had a career night in Friday’s 60-14 win over Tishomingo County, rushing for 225 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries. His TDs covered 11, 63, 75 and 49 yards.

As a team, Baldwyn (2-1) piled up 436 yards on the ground, giving it 641 on the season. The Bearcats only managed 555 rushing yards all of last season, which led to coach Michael Gray making some changes.

“We’ve actually gone back to doing some things we did 10 years ago – under center, and doing some things we think we can be really good at with an experienced offensive line and a new quarterback,” Gray said.

Baldwyn returned four starters on the offensive line this year, and they had a lot to do with Christian’s big night. The Bearcats averaged 16.8 yards per rush and scored seven touchdowns on the ground.

Fullback Braylon Pippin had 60 yards and two TDs on four carries, and he also helped open holes for Christian.

“I just found an open hole and I saw all the grass and I took off,” Christian said.

Prior to this season, Christian didn’t see the field much, partly due to injuries. He’s a senior now, and his emergence is of no surprise to Gray.

“In the offseason, he dedicated himself to the weight room and just worked hard. He’s a totally different player right now,” Gray said. “He’s bought in to what we’re trying to do. We moved him outside to the three back, and he’s really taken that and run with it.”

A resurrected run game should help ease the transition at quarterback, where Jamaury Marshall has taken over. He’s completed 19 of 42 passes for 374 yards, three touchdown and one interception.

He can be a threat with his legs, too, but that part of Marshall’s game remains a work in progress.

“He’s been able to manage the offense,” Gray said. “We’re still lacking on timing routes and lacking on some of the running game, but he’s working hard each week.”

Baldwyn used the shotgun a lot last year with Maddux Richey and relied heavily on the pass. Gray believes the reconfigured offense has already taken a big step forward this season.

“This year we hope to be balanced, but once you get into a game, you don’t try to outsmart yourself. Whatever is working is what you stick with,” he said.

And right now, Christian is working out just fine. He and his teammates will face a challenge this week when fellow Class 2A school East Webster pays a visit, but Christian doesn’t plan on being a one-hit wonder.

“I’ve just been waiting my turn,” he said, “try to do the best I can every game to help my team get a W.”