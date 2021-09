One of the things that has been somewhat confusing about American Horror Story: Double Feature is when one part ends and the other begins. Well, we’ve got a much better sense of that now! Episode 6 carries with it the title of “Winter Kills” and based on the info that is available on the surface, it looks like this will actually be the proper end to the “Red Tide” storyline. That feels about right — having it end in episode 5 would feel far too rushed, and this gives it a snappier conclusion that ensures it doesn’t drag on for too long. That is something we’ve seen in past versions of this franchise, where things go on and on to the point where they lost almost all momentum.

