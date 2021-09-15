FD man charged with felony eluding

A Fort Dodge man is facing multiple felony charges after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in a corn field in Hamilton County early Tuesday morning. According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine Stockwell, 37, was driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS near 290th Street and Samson Avenue in Webster County. At about 12:51 a.m., a Webster County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. That’s when Stockwell allegedly refused to stop and led the deputy on a pursuit through the southern part of Webster County in the Brushy Creek area.