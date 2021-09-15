CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...

www.11alive.com

AFP

N.Korea says US submarine deal, alliance could trigger 'nuclear arms race'

North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and Washington's recent submarine contract with Australia could trigger a "nuclear arms race" in the region. "These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," North Korean state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.
WORLD
wspa.com

N Korea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized the U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects the North’s security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Why Queen Elizabeth sent congratulatory message to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

Queen Elizabeth II sent a congratulatory message to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on the country’s national day last week. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the CNN that the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) sent the message to the people of North Korea on behalf of the Queen, when the secretive country observed her national day on September 9.
WORLD
Washington State
AFP

US reassures livid France after Australia scraps submarine deal

The United States on Thursday struggled to contain the fallout after France furiously protested Australia's scrapping of a major arms deal in favor of US nuclear submarines. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new three-way alliance among the United States, Australia and Britain that features the submarines -- a key asset to challenge an increasingly assertive China in the decades to come. China voiced anger -- as did France, which called off a Washington gala to celebrate America's oldest alliance and accused Biden, in whom it placed high hopes, of being no different than his "America First" predecessor Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was "very angry" over the loss of what he once called "the contract of the century," which was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when signed in 2016.
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Jong-un shows off 20kg weight loss and new haircut resembling his grandfather’s

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un took centre stage at a military dogs parade, his first public appearance in some time revealing a remarkable weight loss and tanned look.Pictures from the event were released through North Korean state media late on Thursday, with the reports saying it took place on Wednesday evening. The images showed the leader wearing a cream-coloured suit, a silver tie and sporting a haircut reminiscent of his grandfather, the country's founder Kim Il-sung.As the clock struck midnight, Mr Kim emerged to applause from the crowd at Pyongyang’s Kim Il-sung Square, state media reported.Although he did not...
WORLD
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
WXIA 11 Alive

Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. It's a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.
POLITICS
hypebeast.com

Twitter Reacts to Kim Jong-Un's Weight Loss Transformation

After staying out of sight from the public since May, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has returned to shock spectators at a recent military parade in Pyongyang. Many could not tell it was even him as he appeared much thinner, darker, and sported a new haircut. Looking like a different person, it was reported that the 37-year-old Kim Jong-Un lost close to 45 pounds over the course of several months after past complications with his health. Now, the internet is reacting to the body transformation as well as some questionable headlines about the Supreme Leader of North Korea.
DONALD TRUMP
healththoroughfare.com

Diplomacy 101: Queen Elisabeth Sends Congrats Note to Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is known to cut ties with most western countries. The Pyongyang Government boasted that the Great British Monarch, Queen Elisabeth sent a congratulatory note to their leader Kim Jong-un. The news was met with a lot of skepticism in the western hemisphere, and many thought it was another propaganda trick used by North Korea. However, a news outlet got a confirmation of the news from a royal spokesman.
WORLD
#Nuclear Deterrence#South Korean#North Korean#Japanese#Korea Research Institute#U N Security Council#Chinese
CBS News

Thinner, more energetic Kim Jong Un appears at North Korea parade

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea held a parade on Thursday showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, but leader Kim Jong Un still managed to seize the spotlight by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. During the event late Wednesday, Kim, wearing a cream-colored suit and a shiny white tie, emerged as the clock struck midnight. He beamed in response to thunderous applause from performers and spectators filling Pyongyang's brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather, the country's founder.
POLITICS
The Big Lead

Kim Jong Un Looking Good According to Multiple News Outlets

North Korea held a parade on Thursday for military dogs and virus workers, but no one is talking about them today because Kim Jong Un stole the show, according to CBS News. Kim Jong Un was "thinner" and "more energetic" according to the headline that Kim's PR people must have been pretty happy to see in print. Via CBS News:
WORLD
Afghanistan
Nuclear Weapons
Tokyo, JP
China
South Korea
Politics
Japan
theedgemarkets.com

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

(Sept 10): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held center stage at a military parade, showing off to a national television audience a thinner frame, a trace of a tan and a haircut reminiscent of his grandfather -- state founder Kim Il Sung. There were no major new weapons on...
POLITICS
centralrecorder.com

Kim Jong Un Hazmat Suit Army Parade! North Korea

Kim Jong Un has been photographed attending a bizarre military parade that featured rows of people dressed in orange hazmat suits. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader made an unusual public appearance as the country celebrated its 72nd year anniversary. Fears over his weight have led to the 37-year old...
POLITICS

