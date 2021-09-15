CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canva: Australian online design platform valued at $40bn

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian graphic design business Canva has become one of the world's biggest privately-owned companies after being valued at $40bn (£29bn). The online design platform said it had grown during the pandemic as more customers worked from home. It has revealed a fresh $200m round of private equity investment - more...

www.bbc.com

charlottestar.com

Australian stocks tumble as iron ore loses 13% value in a week

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia gyrated on Thursday as investors continue to fret about the ramifications of the Delta variant, while economic data out of China disappointed. The producer price index (PPI) in China soared 9.50 percent last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). It...
MARKETS
BBC

UK energy company seeks funds to stay afloat

The UK's sixth largest energy company, Bulb, is seeking a bailout to stay afloat amid surging wholesale gas prices. The company, with 1.7m customers, is working with the investment bank Lazard to try to shore up its balance sheet. It is the latest energy company battling to avoid going bust,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY
manofmany.com

Dior Launches First-Ever Australian Dedicated Online Fashion Boutique

When you talk fashion, there are few names bigger than Dior. The iconic French Maison led by design icon Christian Dior has given us some of the world’s best-loved pieces, from 1949’s New Look to Raf Simons’ 2012 Minimalist Creations collection. But for all the brand’s prestige and innovation, the Australian market hasn’t always had a chance to grasp the latest drops, but that’s all about to change.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

