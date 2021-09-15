South Dakota DOE moves social studies hearing to larger venue after Indigenous education protest
The South Dakota Department of Education is postponing its Board of Education Standards meeting scheduled next week to October. The news comes a day after more than 200 people protested in Pierre for South Dakotans to have access to Indigenous education for all, and follows heated debate and outcries about a draft of proposed social studies standards released this summer.www.aberdeennews.com
Comments / 1