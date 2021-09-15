CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

South Dakota DOE moves social studies hearing to larger venue after Indigenous education protest

Aberdeen News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Department of Education is postponing its Board of Education Standards meeting scheduled next week to October. The news comes a day after more than 200 people protested in Pierre for South Dakotans to have access to Indigenous education for all, and follows heated debate and outcries about a draft of proposed social studies standards released this summer.

Jennie Langdeaux
5d ago

I wish I was there to help protest with them. Noem is trying to delete all the information about natives and should not get away with it

NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
