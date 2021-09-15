CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Big party for the pier light

By editor@duxburyclipper.com
Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duxbury Pier Light, better known as Bug Light, was first lit on Sept. 15, 1871. To celebrate the lighthouse’s 150th anniversary, Project Gurnet and Bug Lights is holding a birthday party at the Plymouth Yacht Club on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be appetizers, a cash bar, a silent auction, raffles and prizes. Tickets are $50. Visit buglight.org to view the auction items or make a reservation, or pay by Venmo or mail a check to Project Gurnet & Bug Lights, Inc., P. O. B...

