Big party for the pier light
The Duxbury Pier Light, better known as Bug Light, was first lit on Sept. 15, 1871. To celebrate the lighthouse’s 150th anniversary, Project Gurnet and Bug Lights is holding a birthday party at the Plymouth Yacht Club on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be appetizers, a cash bar, a silent auction, raffles and prizes. Tickets are $50. Visit buglight.org to view the auction items or make a reservation, or pay by Venmo or mail a check to Project Gurnet & Bug Lights, Inc., P. O. B...www.duxburyclipper.com
Comments / 0