Francesca A. Barr, 91, a long-time resident of Duxbury, passed away on Sept. 9. Beloved wife of the late Michael V. Barr; loving mother of Sha ron MacAllister and her husband Robert of Dux bury, and Michele Canan and her husband David of North Reading; cherished grandmother of Ian MacAllister (wife Jennifer), Jillian Taglione (husband Carmine), Drew Can an (wife Kerri), Blair Letellier (husband Andrew), and great-grandchildren Tristan, Scarlett and Sawyer, Isabella and Olivia, and Kaia and Kingsley; dear sister of the late Amando, Anthony, Adolph, and Frederick Aimola, Ade line Sachetti and Rachel Aimola. Sister-in-law of Esther Aimola.