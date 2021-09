Mayfield City Council convened for a special called meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a few topics, one of which will come up in Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting. Michael Grabhorn, an attorney with Grabhorn Law Office PLLC, attended the meeting virtually to inform the city of its legal options for participating in the nationwide opioid lawsuit. He said every city and fiscal court will have to make a decision within the next several months whether to join in the litigation with direct representation or not.

