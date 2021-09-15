Robert J. Montuori, 72

Bob was born in Winthrop to his parents John and Barba ra Montuori on March 23, 1949. He is survived by his wife Laurie (Fraine) Montuori of Duxbury; his children, Matthew Montuori, Margeaux Wilcox (Montuori) and husband Christopher Wilcox, Meghan Rich‰rd (Montuori) and husband Paul Rich‰rd, Marcus Montuori, LeRe Montuori and Benjamin Montuori, and grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob and Bryce Montuori, Lenex and Mad dex Wilcox, and David, Camden and Honor Richard. Bob is also survived by his siblings, John Montuori (Skip) and wife Claire Mon tuori, Nancy April Montuori, brother-in-law David Stein, Susan Christine Beck (Montuori), and his nieces Tiffany Beck and Brittany Martinez (Beck). He is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Shannon Montuori (Scalata) and his nephew Rodney Beck.