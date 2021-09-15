Standing tall in remembrance of 9/11

Erie County has been bestowed a special honor, by being selected as 1 of 60 communities throughout the US to participate in a new National 9/11 Day of Remembrance Project. On Saturday, September 11, 2021, a special ceremony will be held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, starting at 8:30 AM. The ceremony will memorialize those who lost their lives on September 11, by reading off the names of the men, women, and children that lost their lives on that fateful day. Each one of the 60 communities will read off 50 of the 2,977 names. Locally, an additional 29 names will be read, to pay respects and honor those with connections to WNY, as well as the names of the local first responders who selflessly gave their lives upon responding to the Ground Zero attack.

