Duxbury, MA

Standing tall in remembrance of 9/11

By Photos by Matthew Nadler
Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, Duxbury honored those who died when the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, unveiling a monument on the front lawn of the Fire Headquarters on Tremont Street. A piece of steel from the World Trade Center hangs suspended between two granite columns representing the twin towers. #gallery-2...

www.duxburyclipper.com

