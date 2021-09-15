CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Census shows a slightly more diverse Duxbury

Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently released US Census figures show a state that has grown more diverse over the past decade, and Duxbury is no different. While still a substantially white town, Duxbury saw an increase in the number of Black, Latino Asian and multiethnic residents over the past decade. Of the 1,031 new residents listed by the census, 617 did not identify themselves a white. Of those groups, the largest are people who described themselves as mul tiracial. In 2010, 114 people used that description in 201...

