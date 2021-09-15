CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletic Council gets approval

Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School Committee approved the creation of an Athletic Advisory Council at its meeting Monday night, but not before some last-minute adjustments. Holding its first in-person meeting in over a year, the Committee voted unanimously to create the Council on a pilot basis until the end of the school year. The role of the Council would be to advise the Athletic Director on changes to the athletic handbook and screen candidates for positions in the department. It would also work with the AD on d...

