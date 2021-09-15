DCPS 'encouraged' by test-to-stay options

Construction continues Tuesday on the new Daviess County Middle School off of Kentucky 54, near the Gateway Commons shopping center in Owensboro. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said on Tuesday he anticipates preliminary decisions being made within the next 48 hours regarding a “test-to-stay” model.

During a board of education luncheon he told board members this option would be dependent on universal masking within the district remaining in place.

State lawmakers finalized a bill last Thursday that overturned Gov. Andy Beshear and the state Department of Education’s mandates that students wear masks. State lawmakers also approved millions of dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief, with a stated priority that some of the money be available for “test-to-stay” COVID testing at schools.

“Test-to-stay” would allow students who are not showing COVID symptoms to remain in school after a possible exposure by taking a COVID test.

“We have been intently investigating the test-to-stay model,” he said. “We heard a presentation on that yesterday afternoon, and were quite encouraged by listening to that presentation, and there’s others that we will be conducting here in the next few days. We are also investigating COVID testing options that improve our ability to keep kids in school and maintain a daily healthy safe learning environment.”

He said the test-to-stay model gives parents a choice aside from quarantining their student outside of school if they have been exposed to COVID-19, “which I think is always the best place for us to try to get to.”

District officials will be discussing options with companies, and collaborations with other area districts, Robbins said, and that “we know within 48 hours we will choose a company we’ll go with.”

He said masking protocols will remain in place because the district has had success with keeping students and staff in buildings.

“Our goal is to provide safe and consistent, uninterrupted, five-day, in-person instruction for students to the fullest extent possible,” he said.

More than 40 school districts across the commonwealth have had closures since the start of school, largely due to staffing shortages, he said, and he presented board members with data.

Since the Aug. 10 first day of school, the district has had a total of 375 students and 37 staff members test positive for COVID-19. On a daily basis, an average of 462 students, or about 4.2% of the student population, is quarantined. About 37 staff members, of 2.1% of staff, are quarantined on any given day.

Student quarantines would be at least two times higher if masking protocols weren’t in place, Robbins said.

The district also heard from Mike Ranney, with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading its two, big construction projects at this time — the Apollo High School renovation and the building of a new Daviess County Middle School.

Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design Group, said contractors have requested a 56-day extension on the DCMS project, citing delays due to weather between December 2020-May 2021.

“So the new substantial completion date will now be May 9, 2022” for the new DCMS building, Ranney said.

However, the school won’t open for students until the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Also discussed during the meeting was providing full-time staff members with $750 per semester of supplemental “COVID pay.” Part-time employees would receive half that a semester, and funds are to be paid for out of ESSER funds.

District officials also discussed two more emergency certifications for educators.

Board members will vote on these items and more at the DCPS regularly scheduled board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the DCPS central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315